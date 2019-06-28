Ioannis Paraschos
Myrtle Beach, SC
Ioannis Paraschos, 75, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born June 7, 1944 in Greece, son of the late George and Alexandra Paraschos.
Ioannis was a former Professional Soccer player in Massachusetts, and his favorite team was PAOK. He moved to the US in 1970, was a shoemaker, then to Myrtle Beach in 1978 where he opened his first restaurant, Georgio's Pizza. In 1979, he founded Pizza Ala Roma in Myrtle Beach. He was a great businessman and family man, always making a fuss over his grandchildren.
Survivors include wife of 51 years, Athina; sons George (Kathy) and Michael (Kristina) Paraschos; daughter, Vivian (Jimmy) Lambrinos; two brothers, Harry and Kosta Paraschos; the cat he loved, Kikista; and 7 loving grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Maria.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Myrtle Beach. Burial will follow at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 3301 33rd Ave Ext. North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on June 28, 2019