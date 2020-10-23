1/
Irene Cartwright
Irene M. Cartwright
1926-2020
Myrtle Beach
Irene May Boden Cartwright age 93, passed away at Grand Strand Regional Medical center on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Mrs. Cartwright was born in New Jersey to the late Flora and Albert Boden. She was a 46 year member of the Order of Eastern Stars and was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Russell Cartwright.
Mrs. Cartwright is the loving mother of Jill Cartwright Anderson, James Cartwright, Thomas Cartwright Jr. and Flora Cartwright Valentine; the loving grandmother of Jennifer Mocci, Jason Cartwright, Richard Valentine, Renee Broome, Jamie Anderson, Michael Cartwright, David Valentine and Marty and Michael Hascup and a loving great grandmother to 11 great grandchildren.
There will be a private memorial Service held at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is handling arrangements.



Published in The Sun News on Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
(843) 651-3295
October 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Bob & Nancy Schwenzer
Friend
October 22, 2020
We will remember her warmth and kindness, her never forgetting our birthdays, her generosity, and her love of a good time with friends and family. We were so fortunate to have been a part of her life. We will sorely miss our dearest friend Irene and remember her always. God bless her family and may they take comfort in her wonderful legacy of friendship.
Craig and India Teller
Friend
October 22, 2020
My Friend,
Caring, Extremely Organized, Always made me feel & Encouraged me,, & help me through any issues that were accouring.
One day she told me, call me Mom, or Mom Irene, Please,
I Will Miss You ❤
Shari Spada
Friend
October 22, 2020
I wish I could be there in person to Express my sympathy. Irene was a very sweet person and I know you all will miss her. Love and prayers to all of you.
Janice Starnes
Family
