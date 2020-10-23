Irene Cartwright

Irene M. Cartwright
1926-2020
Myrtle Beach
Irene May Boden Cartwright age 93, passed away at Grand Strand Regional Medical center on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Mrs. Cartwright was born in New Jersey to the late Flora and Albert Boden. She was a 46 year member of the Order of Eastern Stars and was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Russell Cartwright.
Mrs. Cartwright is the loving mother of Jill Cartwright Anderson, James Cartwright, Thomas Cartwright Jr. and Flora Cartwright Valentine; the loving grandmother of Jennifer Mocci, Jason Cartwright, Richard Valentine, Renee Broome, Jamie Anderson, Michael Cartwright, David Valentine and Marty and Michael Hascup and a loving great grandmother to 11 great grandchildren.
There will be a private memorial Service held at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is handling arrangements.