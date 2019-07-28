Iris Saviotti
June 5, 1938 - July 25, 2019
Conway....
Iris Saviotti, age 81, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Conway Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC with her family by her side.
Iris was born June 5, 1938 in Uruguay, South America, a daughter of the late Genaro and Maria Elena Corujo. Iris was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was very outgoing and would do anything for others. She was very active in the Myrtle Grande community and loved the beach. Iris worked for Sears in Waterbury Connecticut for 30 years. She was a member of The Catholic Church of St. James.
Surviving are her husband, Hector of 58 years; daughters Adrianna Reid (Bruce) of Richburg, SC, Pattie Kronenwetter (Tim) of Lakeland, Fla; grandchildren Justin Reid, Erin Reid, Christopher Carlascio and Briana Hood (Jordan); great grandchildren Kyleigh, Everett and Charles; sisters Nancy Reyes and Mariza Daigle (Steven); nieces Andrea Valentine, Rosana Walshaw, Michelle Daigle; nephew Michael Daigle.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Oscar Borda at St. James Catholic Church, Monday July 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations be made to at stjude.org
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on July 28, 2019