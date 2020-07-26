1/
Jack Boyd
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Boyd, Jr.
February 26, 1934 - July 21, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Jack Boyd, Jr, 86, was born on February 26, 1934. He was a man of intellect, hard work and faith. Supported by family, he died peacefully on Tuesday July 21, 2020, the day before his 42nd Wedding Anniversary. Jack's memory will be cherished by his beloved wife, Linda Faye (Brewer) Boyd; and their children, Stetson Boyd and his wife, Cindy & Stacey Gerald and her husband, Mitchell; and two loving grandchildren, Hunter & Shelby Gerald. Due to the on-going pandemic, a celebration of Jack's life will be held privately. To view the full obituary, visit, www.burroughsfh.com. Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved