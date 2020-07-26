Jack Boyd, Jr.
February 26, 1934 - July 21, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Jack Boyd, Jr, 86, was born on February 26, 1934. He was a man of intellect, hard work and faith. Supported by family, he died peacefully on Tuesday July 21, 2020, the day before his 42nd Wedding Anniversary. Jack's memory will be cherished by his beloved wife, Linda Faye (Brewer) Boyd; and their children, Stetson Boyd and his wife, Cindy & Stacey Gerald and her husband, Mitchell; and two loving grandchildren, Hunter & Shelby Gerald. Due to the on-going pandemic, a celebration of Jack's life will be held privately. To view the full obituary, visit, www.burroughsfh.com
. Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.