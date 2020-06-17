Jack Henry Netto Slack
Myrtle Beach, SC
Jack Henry Netto Slate 18, son of Teresa Slate and brother of Alex Slate, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
To read his complete obituary and sign a guest register, go to msfh.net.
Myrtle Beach, SC
Jack Henry Netto Slate 18, son of Teresa Slate and brother of Alex Slate, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
To read his complete obituary and sign a guest register, go to msfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 17, 2020.