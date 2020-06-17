Jack Henry Netto Slate
Jack Henry Netto Slack
Myrtle Beach, SC
Jack Henry Netto Slate 18, son of Teresa Slate and brother of Alex Slate, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
To read his complete obituary and sign a guest register, go to msfh.net.



Published in The Sun News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
Jack was a very special kid with a whole future ahead of him I loved him as a brother and will be in my heart for the rest of my life. He was one of the best friends you couldve asked for god bless him.
Darius lewis
Friend
June 16, 2020
