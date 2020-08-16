Jack McLean Kendree II
December 19, 1953 – June 28, 2020
Georgetown
Georgetown, SC resident Jack McLean Kendree II, professor at Coastal Carolina University, and who received his MBA and PhD in Real Estate and Business Finance from the University of South Carolina's School of Business, has passed away. May he rest in peace. To view his full obituary please go to Myrtle Beach Funeral Home's web site. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jack Kendree's memory to the Friendship Place, 1905 Front Street, Georgetown, SC 29440. www.FriendshipPlaceInc.org/donate