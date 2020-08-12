1/1
Jack Koucky
Jack Koucky
North Myrtle Beach
Jack Koucky, 73, of North Myrtle Beach passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
He is survived by his wife Linda; son, Derek; granddaughters, Tatum, Skyler, and Peyton; and sister Pat (John) Gerberich. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jessica Oswald and his parents, Karl and Doris Koucky.
Since his retirement from Sloan Construction Company in Columbia, SC, he enjoyed going to the movies, time with his friends, and golfing with his buddies.
Memorials may be made to: Pine Grove Lutheran Church, 2688 McCord's Ferry Road, Lone Star,SC,29030; or King of Glory Lutheran Church, 805 11th Avenue North, North Myrtle Beach, SC, 29582 or Lexington Medical Center Foundation (Linda S. Koucky Nursing Scholarship Fund) 2720 Sunset Blvd. West Columbia, SC. 29169.
In light of the current situation concerning COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation or Memorial Service.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
