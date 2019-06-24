Jack M. Long
Conway, SC
Jack M. Long, 83, retired bank officer at Conway National Bank, passed away June 22, 2019. Jack is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Jeanne Long of Conway; his children, Jack Long, Jr. (Alicia) of Cabot, AR; Angela Jordan (Donald) of Conway; Mike Buckalew (Lisa) of Dunbar, WVA; Sheli Williams (Troy) of Myrtle Beach; Meri Frady (Jason) of Taylors, SC; a host of Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren;
Visitation will be held 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, June 25th at the Myrtle Beach Funeral Home, 4505 Hwy. 17 Bypass South, in Myrtle Beach. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 26th at the Langston Baptist Church, 763 Hwy. 905, Conway, SC, with a Military Honors burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, 1000 Hwy. 544, Conway, for this brave Korean War Army Veteran.
Published in The Sun News on June 24, 2019