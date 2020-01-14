Jack Morison
Myrtle Beach, SC
Jack P. Morison, Jr., 77, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Morison; his son, Timothy (Heather) Morison of Cleveland Ohio; and grandson, Michael Calabret.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5:30 PM, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. The family will greet friends following the service until 7:00 PM.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 14, 2020