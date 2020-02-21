Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Witherspoon Sr.. View Sign Service Information Hardwick Funeral Home, Inc. 4831 Main Street Loris , SC 29569 (843)-756-7001 Memorial service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church North Myrtle Beach , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice

JACK BOYD WITHERSPOON, SR.

JUNE 6, 1945 - FEBRUARY 18, 2020

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

Mr. Jack Boyd Witherspoon, Sr., age 74, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River, SC. Jack was born on June 6, 1945 in Sumter, SC, to the late David Boyd Witherspoon, Sr. and the late Mary Green Witherspoon. After graduating from Camden Military Academy, Jack served his country with honor and courage in the United States Army 15th Battalion, 1st Brigade, Company B. Jack graduated from mortuary school in Kentucky and was the original owner of Heavenly Paws Pet Crematory in Little River, SC and Sailor Jack's Ice Cream Parlor and Grill in North Myrtle Beach, SC. He was an avid Clemson fan, past President of the Lions Club, a member of the Shrine Club and Trinity Methodist Church in North Myrtle Beach, SC.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Linda Doyle Witherspoon of the home; his two sons, Jack Boyd Witherspoon, Jr. and wife, Jenna of Florence, SC and Jonathon Boyd Witherspoon of North Myrtle Beach, SC; his sister, Elizabeth Witherspoon Boulineau and husband, Frank of North Myrtle Beach, SC and his two grandchildren, Hadlee Glenn Witherspoon and Georgia Addyson Calcutt.

In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his brother, David Boyd Witherspoon, Jr.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church North Myrtle Beach with Pastor Charles Clifton Mixon officiating. Memorials may be made to the Pee Dee Shrine Club at 3053 Crescent Circle, Florence, SC 29506. Please sign Jack's online guestbook at





