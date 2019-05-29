Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie Alton Sullivan. View Sign Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-3295 Burial 3:00 PM Lake City Memorial Park Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel Funeral service 10:00 AM Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel Send Flowers Notice



Myrtle Beach

Jackie Alton Sullivan, age 81, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Born in Cartersville, SC, Jackie was a son of the late William (Beau) and Della Sullivan. Jackie loved working in his workshop and in his yard and garden. He was a skilled craftsman, practical joker and prankster. Jackie graduated from Lake City High School in 1956. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Unites States Marine Corps. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Jackie is preceded in death by his brother William (Billy) Austin Sullivan and his first wife Claudia Sullivan Nimmons.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Karen Holladay Sullivan; sons Mike Sullivan (Debbie) of Lake City, Chris Sullivan (Charlotte) of Myrtle Beach, Kelly Sullivan (Lyn) of Lake City, Ben Sullivan (Lindsey) of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren Jon-Michael, Krysten, Christopher Jr., Kacie, Sean, Jackson, Ryan, Kellyn; sisters Joyce Ann Townes, Betty Sharon Sullivan; and his faithful companion, Nugget.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation at

A Funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. The burial will follow the service at 3:00 PM at Lake City Memorial Park. Casual attire at burial requested by the family in honor of Jackie.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel

An online guestbook is available at

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.





