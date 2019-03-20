Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob Brandon Elliott. View Sign

Jacob Brandon Elliott

Murrells Inlet

Jacob Brandon Elliott, 30, of Murrells Inlet, passed away on Tuesday, February 26 at his home along with his beloved dog Bubba. Survivors include his parents William (Bill) and Donna Elliott, his grandmother Nettie C. Merritt, his grandfather W. Edward Elliott, his uncle Travis Merritt (Patty), and numerous cousins.

Born on 8 March 1988, Jacob was adopted in grateful love and overwhelming joy by his parents on their 9th wedding anniversary 28 July 1988. He attended Stafford High School in Fredericksburg VA, and then received an Associates Degree from the Golf Academy of America, Myrtle Beach SC. Initially Jacob worked at golf course resorts in North Myrtle Beach and in Scottsdale Arizona. Afterwards he worked for East Coast Honda in Myrtle Beach for five years as a salesman and business manager. In 2017 he embarked on an exciting, new career as a financial advisor for Edward Jones.

Jacob and Bubba will always be in our hearts, and we will never forget them. We will long remember Jacob for his compassion, generosity, hard-work, and loving commitment to family and friends that so defined our son.

Jacob was laid to rest at Warsaw Baptist Church Cemetery, Warsaw VA. Pall bearers for his funeral service were Shawn Huskins, Brandon Huskins, and Terry Reynolds of Murrells Inlet; Adam Packett of Warsaw VA; Daniel Wilson and Travis Merritt of Fredericksburg VA.

A memorial service to celebrate Jacob's life will be held on Saturday March 23 at 4:00 pm at the Pawleys Island Community Church in Pawleys Island. Immediately following the memorial service, the family will receive his friends at the church. At 6:00 pm at the Hot Fish Club restaurant in Murrells Inlet, we will continue the celebration of Jacob's life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jacob and Bubba's name to one of their favorite places, Huntington Beach State Park, 16148 Ocean Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. Please specify that your donation is in memory of Jacob Elliott and Bubba.

