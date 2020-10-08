1/1
Jacob Hancher
1997 - 2020
Jacob William Hancher
Myrtle Beach
Jacob William Hancher, 23, passed away October 03, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, SC while serving in the line of duty with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. He was born July 24, 1997 in Silver Spring, MD.
A Public Viewing will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. A Public Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM, also at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. He will be buried will be in Waldorf, MD on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home is honored to assist Jacob's family at this difficult time, and you may send messages and read the entire obituary at www.msfh.net.



Published in The Sun News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Myrtle Beach Convention Center
OCT
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Myrtle Beach Convention Center
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
