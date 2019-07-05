Jacqueline H. Catterton
April 15, 1932-June 30, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Jacqueline H. Catterton "Jackie", 87, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina was a beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, passed away June 30, 2019. She was born April 15, 1932 on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. She was the widow of William A. Catterton. Her parents were William A. Hankla and Mary Louise Hankla of Chester, Virginia. Jackie graduated from Thomas Dale High School in 1950. Jackie is survived by her daughter, Debra Welch (Michael), granddaughter, Hope Luberto (Andy), two wonderful grandsons whom she adored, Rocco and Jacob Luberto, her dear niece Lisa Dawson, and nephew Bill Hankla. Jackie is now flying high with the Angels and she can now rest easily. Her family would like to thank her dear friends Becky and Ted Glosson, Mary Stout and Dave and Jayne Moore who were always there for her. Also, we thank the nurses and staff of Embrace Hospice for such wonderful care while she was at home. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the summer at her home. Friends family and neighbors are welcome to join us. Invitations will be sent out. In lieu of flowers we ask you make donations to Ark Animal Hospital "Noah" program (1011 Sixth Avenue North, Surfside, South Carolina 29575.)
Published in The Sun News on July 5, 2019