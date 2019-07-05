Jacqueline H. Catterton

April 15, 1932-June 30, 2019

Murrells Inlet

Jacqueline H. Catterton, of Murrells Inlet, SC, formerly of King William, VA, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home with her loving family beside her.

Jacqueline was born on the Eastern Shore of Virginia and was predeceased by her husband William A. Catterton and her parents William A. and Mary Louise Hankla.

Left to cherish Jacqueline's memory are her daughter, Debra C. Welch and husband Michael A. of Murrells Inlet, SC; a granddaughter, Hope Luberto and husband Andy of Sandston, VA; two great grandsons, Rocco Luberto and Jacob Luberto of Sandston, VA; niece Lisa Dawson and nephew Bill Hankla, of Rustburg, VA.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation and special thanks to Ted and Becky Glosson, Mary Fusco and the Embrace Hospice Nurses.Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family during this difficult time



