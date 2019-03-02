Jacqueline Rebecca "Jackie" Martin
July 25, 1957 - February 28, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Jacqueline Rebecca "Jackie" Martin, age 61, wife of Bobby Martin passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019.
Mrs. Martin was born in Georgetown, SC, a daughter of the late Jack M. and Thelma R. Glass Evans. She was predeceased by a daughter, Angel Sue Franks. Mrs. Martin was a member of Sweet Home Free Will Baptist Church. She loved to read, knit, crochet and traveling to the North Carolina Mountains, as well as spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 45 years are: one daughter, Katherine Michelle Martin of Wilmington, NC; one son, Bobby Daniel Martin of Conway; 5 grandchildren, Kayla Turner, Kelsey Turner, Jamie Franks, Justice Lilly, and Jarian Martin; one sister, Janice Mau of Georgetown, SC; and 4 brothers, Jimmy and Nancy Evans, James and Cheryl Evans, Johnny and Ann Evans, and Joey and Melissa Evans, all of Georgetown, SC; and many sister and brother in laws, nieces, and nephews who loved her very much.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Sunday.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday from Hillcrest Cemetery with Rev. John Roberson officiating.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 2, 2019