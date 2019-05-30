Guest Book View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116 Little River , SC 29566 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116 Little River , SC 29566 View Map Send Flowers Notice



October 9, 1937 - May 26, 2019

Hampstead, NC

James Belton Sessoms, 81, passed away peacefully May 26, 2019 at Woodbury Wellness Center, Hampstead, NC.

Born on October 9, 1937 in Robeson County, NC, he was the son of the late Clarence P. and Vera Arnette Sessoms.

Mr. Sessoms graduated from Lumberton High School and attended The Citadel in Charleston, SC and North Carolina State University. He worked for the Department of Transportation in Highway Commission Civil Engineering as a Project Leader and retired with 32 years of service. He worked for Kimley Horn in Cary, NC and Myrtle Beach, SC.

Belton was a member of Little River Community Church and served as co-chairman of the Deacon Board for more than twelve years. He was a good Christian, a loving husband and father, and a good neighbor.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Cherry Sessoms; son, Belton Sessoms, Jr.; and brother, Bobby A. Sessoms. He is predeceased by one brother, Jerrel P. Sessoms.

A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 2741-5014 (800-708-7644).

A guestbook is available at

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory, 11840 Hwy 90, Little River, SC (843-390-2525), is serving the family.





James Belton SessomsOctober 9, 1937 - May 26, 2019Hampstead, NCJames Belton Sessoms, 81, passed away peacefully May 26, 2019 at Woodbury Wellness Center, Hampstead, NC.Born on October 9, 1937 in Robeson County, NC, he was the son of the late Clarence P. and Vera Arnette Sessoms.Mr. Sessoms graduated from Lumberton High School and attended The Citadel in Charleston, SC and North Carolina State University. He worked for the Department of Transportation in Highway Commission Civil Engineering as a Project Leader and retired with 32 years of service. He worked for Kimley Horn in Cary, NC and Myrtle Beach, SC.Belton was a member of Little River Community Church and served as co-chairman of the Deacon Board for more than twelve years. He was a good Christian, a loving husband and father, and a good neighbor.Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Cherry Sessoms; son, Belton Sessoms, Jr.; and brother, Bobby A. Sessoms. He is predeceased by one brother, Jerrel P. Sessoms.A memorial service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 2741-5014 (800-708-7644).A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com Lee Funeral Home & Crematory, 11840 Hwy 90, Little River, SC (843-390-2525), is serving the family. Published in The Sun News on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.