1/
James C. Antisdel
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Clark Antisdel
May 4, 1932 - July 6, 2020
North Myrtle Beach
James Clark Antisdel, 88, husband of Viola Ann Jonczak Gianni, and the late Mary Ellen Margaret O'Toole Antisdel died on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his residence.
He was born May 4, 1932 in Corning, Iowa, a son of the late Harley C. and Fern L. Erickson Antisdel.
Mr. Antisdel was a veteran of the US Army and was retired from UPS (United Parcel Service).
Survivors including his wife are: two sons, James M. Antisdel of Brush Praire, WA, and Thomas C. Antisdel of Washington, DC; one daughter, Mary Ann Zaruba of Annapolis, MD; two grandsons, Fritz and Tucker Zaruba; one great-grandchild, and five loving step-children.
Funeral services will be private.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
An online guest book is available at www.msfh.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved