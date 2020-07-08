James Clark Antisdel
May 4, 1932 - July 6, 2020
North Myrtle Beach
James Clark Antisdel, 88, husband of Viola Ann Jonczak Gianni, and the late Mary Ellen Margaret O'Toole Antisdel died on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his residence.
He was born May 4, 1932 in Corning, Iowa, a son of the late Harley C. and Fern L. Erickson Antisdel.
Mr. Antisdel was a veteran of the US Army and was retired from UPS (United Parcel Service).
Survivors including his wife are: two sons, James M. Antisdel of Brush Praire, WA, and Thomas C. Antisdel of Washington, DC; one daughter, Mary Ann Zaruba of Annapolis, MD; two grandsons, Fritz and Tucker Zaruba; one great-grandchild, and five loving step-children.
Funeral services will be private.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
An online guest book is available at www.msfh.net