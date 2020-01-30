Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Eccard. View Sign Service Information Coastal Cremations-Carolina Shores 10180 Ocean Highway Carolina Shores , NC 28467 (910)-579-5000 Send Flowers Notice

James Eccard

Carolina Shores

James Robert Eccard, went to be with the Lord, January 26th, 2020. He was at home with family. Jim was born on September 27th, 1951 in Hagerstown, MD.

He was a graduate of Smithsburg High and attended The Citadel and University of Maryland.

He worked in road construction and sold new homes with Oliver Homes of Hagerstown. Upon moving to the Myrtle Beach area, he worked at Wyndham Vacation Resorts.

Jim was an avid golfer and loved walking his dog on the beach. He was a member of the Hagerstown Jaycees and the Exchange Club of Hagerstown. He volunteered for the Sunset Beach Turtle Watch and Brunswick Food Bank in NC. He attended Little River United Methodist Church.

He is the son of John and Faye (Kuhn) Eccard of Cavetown, MD. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Nancy, a former wife of 10 years, Kathy Eccard of Hagerstown, MD, daughter, Melanie Eccard of Hawaii, and son, Artie Eccard of Summerville, SC. He is also survived by a brother, Wayne Eccard and wife Susan of Murrells Inlet, SC and sister-in-law Jean of Jonesboro, Georgia. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jim also leaves behind a beloved 17 year old dog named Zoey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Craig Eccard.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Jim's life Saturday February 1st, 2020 at their home on 142 Planters Row Lane, Carolina Shores, NC. Between the hours of 1 and 5PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Sunset Beach Turtle Program (SBTP) PO Box 7745 Ocean Isle, SC 28469.



Published in The Sun News on Jan. 30, 2020

