Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 606-610 Beaty St. Conway , SC 29528 (843)-248-4211 Memorial service 2:00 PM Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 606-610 Beaty St. Conway , SC 29528



August 30, 1932-May 20, 2019

Conway

James Allen Entzminger, 86, of Conway, passed away on May 20, 2019, after an extended period of declining health. Devoted husband of Ardis C. Entzminger, he leaves a loving legacy to his son, Joel Entzminger of Conway; his daughter, Joy Kidd (Jimmy) of Surfside Beach; stepson, Matthew Fitzer (Nancy) of Greenville; and four grandchildren, Tyler Newman and Isaac, Noah, and Reuben Fitzer; his sisters, Marilyn Sinclair of Charlotte, NC and Rosemary Huntley of Monroe, NC; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends also survive him. He was predeceased by his first wife, Joan Riley Entzminger and his brother, Theodore Charles Entzminger.

Jim was born on August 30, 1932, in Columbia to the late Fanny Belle Rose and James Frederick Entzminger. He graduated from Columbia High School and served in the United States Army. After working for the railroad and as a telephone lineman, Jim established a long career as a plaster, drywall and stucco repair expert with a hand in the renovation and repair of nearly every historic building in Columbia.

Soon after relocating to Conway in 1987, Jim found copious professional work along the Grand Strand repairing the massive property damage of Hurricane Hugo. It was also in Conway that he found expression for his love for performing, sharing his talents in numerous productions with the Theatre of the Republic (TOR), including The Wizard of Oz (Tin Man), Man of La Mancha, Rumors, Little Mary Sunshine, Bye Bye Birdie, Big River, 1776, Ragtime, and South Pacific. He also volunteered for TOR in every possible capacity, from set construction to clean-up to service on the Board of Directors.

Jim never met a stranger and lived to help others. He was particularly beloved by children and animals. He loved to laugh, sharing pranks and jokes, and always appreciated a corny pun. With his constant and loving partner, Ardis, by his side, Jim tended to their beautiful flower and vegetable garden, volunteered with Help4Kids/Backpack Buddies, tirelessly helped family and friends with home renovations and yard work and was a fixture at the John T. Henry Auction House. He loved to dance (especially the shag), read (especially Stephen King), fish (especially deep-sea) and travel (especially to Washington State and Hilton Head). With a physical toughness matched only by his emotional tenderness, Jim was a one-of-a-kind human being who touched the lives of all he met.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Rev. Rob Donehue. The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorial donations may be made to Help4Kids, 2523 Forestbrook Rd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 or to Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

