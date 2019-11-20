James Hoyt "Jimmy" Davis
March 28, 1935 - November 16, 2019
Conway
James "Jimmy" Davis, age 84, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Conway Manor.
Born March 28, 1935 in Conway, he was the son of the late Hoyt Edgar and Mary Lucille Anderson Davis. Jimmy was a good-hearted Christian man, who loved his church. Jimmy was very easy going, caring and compassionate. Jimmy was a retired farmer. He liked the outdoors, enjoyed spending time with friends and studying history. He was a Master Mason.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Judy Edge Davis
a brother in law Johnnie Craft and his loyal companion "Pepper".
Surviving are: his sister Wanda "Louise" Davis Craft; nieces Jill (Matt) Craft Rivers, Sheri (Mark) Craft Finkenbiner and Susan (Tom) Craft Rizzone; great niece Jessica Kennington; great nephew Noah Rivers; many cousins and extended family.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Ken Herrington officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be sent to Salem Baptist Church at 4008 Salem Rd, Aynor, SC 29511.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 20, 2019