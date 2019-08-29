James R. Jordan, Sr.
October 5, 1935 - August 27, 2019
Little River, SC
James R. Jordan, Sr., 83, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Born on October 5, 1935 in Conway, SC, he was the son of the late James Ed and Henley Murdock Jordan.
Mr. Jordan was the owner of Waterway Furniture in Little River, SC.
Survivors include his children, JR Jordan (Cindy), Darlene Todd (Billy), Josephine Smith (Tim); five grandchildren, Joey Todd (Sandra), David Rautenberg (Jennifer), Bryan Jordan (Amanda), Derek Jordan, Kaitlyn Jordan; and two great grandchildren, Hailey Todd and Sarah Todd. He is predeceased by his wife, Sara; brother, Allison Jordan; and three sisters, Foy Mae Walker, Leatha Lilly and Thelma Baker.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, August 29 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday at Free Worship Free Will Baptist Church, 5205 Hampton Road, Conway, SC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 29, 2019