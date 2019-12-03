James Joseph Dolan
June 19, 1933 - November 22, 2019
Parkville, MD
James Joseph Dolan, age 86, died on Friday, November 22nd, 2019, in Parkville, Maryland.
Jim was born in New York City on June 19th, 1933. A graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School and Fordham University, he served honorably in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958.
Jim entered duty as an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 1960, serving in Kansas City, MO, Indianapolis, IN, Atlanta, GA, and as Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) in Baltimore, MD. He was a Section Chief at FBI Headquarters, in Washington D.C. upon his retirement in 1984.
Jim went on to work in Bank Protection at The Equitable Bank and at the Federal Reserve Bank of Baltimore, MD until June 1995. Jim was a Life Member of the Maryland Chiefs of Police Association.
Jim relocated to Pawley's Island, SC, in 1995, where he resided with his wife, Jane, for 23 years.
Jim is survived by his wife Jane, his children Kevin Dolan, Sheila Dolan, Tim Dolan, and Brian Dolan, as well as his sisters Marjorie Malone and Mary Ellen Gillis. He is preceded in death by his brothers Patrick Dolan and Father Francis Dolan. Jim had five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cardinal Hayes High School. https://alumni.cardinalhayes.org
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 3, 2019