James W. "Jim" Kimmell
January 18, 1934 - December 28, 2019
Myrtle Beach, SC
James Williamson "Jim" Kimmell, teacher, coach, and principal in the public schools of South Carolina for 36 years, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Myrtle Beach of complications from Alzheimer's disease. His death came only weeks after the death of his wife of 64 years, Cornelia Ware Kimmell. After serving as assistant football coach at Saluda High School - including for the state championship teams of 1962 and 1963 - Jim Kimmell was head football coach at Newberry, Chester, and Latta high schools. He also coached women's basketball and softball and was principal of Latta Primary School for a decade before his 1993 retirement. More details available at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 1, 2020