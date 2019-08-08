James LaPietra (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC
29572-7506
(843)-449-3396
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
1100 8th Avenue North
North Myrtle Beach, SC
James P. LaPietra
Myrtle Beach, SC
James P. LaPietra, 76, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his home. He was born May 31, 1943, son of the late Joseph N. and Elizabeth T. (Lennon) LaPietra. He is survived by his brother Joseph, his wife Gladys, sons William and Benjamin, and daughters Lizzie and Nathalie. The family will receive friends at McMillan-Small Funeral Home on Friday, August 9, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, followed by interment at Hillcrest Cemetery. For a complete obituary, please visit: www.msfh.net
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 8, 2019
