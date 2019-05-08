James M. Keohane

James M. Keohane

Murrells Inlet
James Michael Keohane age 84, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Born in Lowell, MA, Mr. Keohane was a wonderful husband and father. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and enjoyed flying private planes. He was a member of the Elks and the Wachesaw Golf Plantation. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ruth Keohane.
Survivors include his children, Michael Keohane, Carol Ann Keohane and Jay Keohane all of Murrells Inlet.
Services will be private.
Published in The Sun News on May 8, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
