The Felician Sisters of Kingstree, SC share your sorrow over the miles. As friends of Jean Aiello, we had the opportunity to get to know Jim and Karen many years ago. We shared a visit, and a meal in Myrtle Beach and Aiken. It was always a fun time to be remembered. Both were family people and extended that care beyond. Eternal rest grant unto them O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon them. May they Rest In Peace.

Sister Johnna and Sister Susanne

Felician Sisters

Friend