James Mills
Murrells Inlet
James Everette Mills age 92, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Born on January 25, 1927 he was a son of the late Jessie and Edith Mills. Mr. Mills was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 49 years, Myrtle Crews Mills and a daughter, Sabrina K. Mills of Socastee; brothers, William A. Mills and Jessie C. Mills; sisters, Alice Marlowe, Edna M. Oliver, Oneta Wilson and Betty Brown.
Survivors include his wife, Pearline Brown Mills; a son, William "Billy" E. Mills; three grandchildren, Jillian Mills of Myrtle Beach and William Everett Mills of CA and Taylor Crews Mills of Conway; three stepchildren, Mark Brown of Murrells Inlet, Rita Edge of Myrtle Beach and Suzanne Cook of Murrells Inlet; six step-grandchildren; one great grandson, James Benton Todd and a sister, Mag Tyner of Socastee.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 29, 2019