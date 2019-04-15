James E. Ricks Jr.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ricks.
October 29, 1958-April 13, 2019
Galivants Ferry
Mr. James E. Ricks Jr., age 60, husband of Mrs. Felicia Dudley Ricks passed away at his home April 13, 2019. Mr. Ricks was born October 29, 1958 a son of Marjorie Cook Ricks and the late James Edison Ricks Sr. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Mr. Ricks was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved all sports, especially Clemson football and was a former member of the Waterfowl Association. He was predeceased by a dear brother in law; Phillip W. Doyle. In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. Ricks is survived by one daughter; Tiffany Nicole Herring and her fiancé Jason Herrington of Aynor, one son; Jon Thomas Ricks and his wife Tiffany LouAnne Ricks of Loris, two grandchildren, Jada LouAnne Ricks, Marley Amelia Ricks, and two step grandchildren, Austin Blake Herring and Hannah Jade Herring. Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Tuesday April 16, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church with the Rev. Dean Conner and Rev. Edward Graham officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service at Antioch Baptist Church Fellowship Hall from 2:00-2:45 PM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials can be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 2080 Hwy. 129 Galivants Ferry, SC 29544 or to the Aynor First Baptist Church, PO Box 651 Aynor, SC 29511. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home
290 9th Ave.
Aynor, SC 29511
(843) 358-5800
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 15, 2019