James Steen
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Big Jimmy" Donald Steen
May 1, 1936 - May 29, 2020
Garden City Beach
James "Big Jimmy" Donald Steen, 84, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Friday May 29, 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was the loving husband of Mary (Dees) Steen of Garden City, SC. A Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at 3:00PM at Grand Strand Community Church, 3820 Holmestown Rd. Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. The family will gather to greet friends one hour prior to service time, starting at 2:00PM.
Big Jimmy will be laid to rest within Florence National Cemetery, on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at 2:00PM.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Grand Strand Community Church
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Grand Strand Community Church
Send Flowers
JUN
3
Burial
02:00 PM
Florence National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved