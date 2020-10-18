James Helm Torr, Jr.

September 10, 1938 - October 3, 2020

Myrtle Beach, SC

James Helm Torr, Jr. , 82, died October 3, 2020 in Ash, NC. He was born September 10, 1938 in Johnstown, PA, a son of the late James Helm, Sr. and Mary Louise (Esch) Torr.

James ("Jimmy", "Butch", "Rookie") was an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Army. During his service, he spent much of his time in Europe with the Army's travelling softball team. During his travels, he had the pleasure of meeting Pope John XXIII. Jimmy, an avid sports fan, loved horse racing, and playing cards (Poker). Jimmy enjoyed spending time coaching youth football and baseball. In addition to sports, Jimmy loved anything Motown & the Doobie Brothers. His love of music was certainly passed on to his sons, esp. Vincent, who is a highly recognized Cellist.

Jimmy passed peacefully from this life after a visit from his son. Prior to his passing he had been playing his video poker game, and had college football on the television.

Jimmy is survived by his former spouse Connie James Torr, sons Anthony (Natasha), Brian, and Vincent, and grandchildren Daphne and Milica. He was proceeded in death by his parents James and Mary Louise Torr, and long term partner Karen Stephenson.

A private cremation is planned, and he will be laid to rest near his parents at Grandview Cemetery in Johnstown, PA.





