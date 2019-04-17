James Vinson
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Vinson.
Myrtle Beach, SC
James Vinson, 71, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 at home. He was born March 30, 1948 in Fayetteville, NC, a son of the late James E. and Betty Anne (Holsten) Vinson.
James was retired from Builders First Source after a long career in sales.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne; sons, Paul & Jacob; daughter, Melissa; grandchildren, Alex, Mike, Cruz, Kinsey, & Camden; and great-granddaughter, Aliyah.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, April 18, 2019 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Anglican Church of the Good Shepherd, 700-35th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 17, 2019