James W. Tucker

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. Tucker.
Service Information
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-3295
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Notice
Send Flowers

James W. Tucker
Myrtle Beach
James W. Tucker age 94 WWII U.S. Navy veteran died at his home in Myrtle Beach, SC on Monday, December 2, 2019.
Survivors include his wife Marge; daughter, Anne Bower; and a son Kent.
Services will be held at 1:30 PM Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church. A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 PM on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church School, 542 Cypress Ave. Murrells Inlet, Sc 29576.
To view the full obituary please visit www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
logo
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 6, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.