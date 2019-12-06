James W. Tucker
Myrtle Beach
James W. Tucker age 94 WWII U.S. Navy veteran died at his home in Myrtle Beach, SC on Monday, December 2, 2019.
Survivors include his wife Marge; daughter, Anne Bower; and a son Kent.
Services will be held at 1:30 PM Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church. A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 PM on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church School, 542 Cypress Ave. Murrells Inlet, Sc 29576.
To view the full obituary please visit www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 6, 2019