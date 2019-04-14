Jan M. Livingston
Little River
Jan M. Livingston, 67, passed away peacefully April 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 pm on Tuesday, April 16 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday at Living Water Baptist Church. Burial will follow at North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Kemo for Children, P.O. Box 1116, Little River, SC 29566.
