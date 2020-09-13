Jan Cornelis Mooy

February 25, 1922 – August 14, 2020

North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

It is with great sadness that the family of Jan Cornelis Mooy announce his passing on August 14, 2020. Jan succumbed to prostate cancer. Jan fought it to the end, demonstrating his love of life.

Jan is survived by his wife of 67 years, Maryon J. Mooy, two sons, Joel B. Mooy of New Orleans, Louisiana, Douglas J. Mooy of Loris, South Carolina and his daughter Maryon J. Augustine of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

He will be missed by many friends and family alike. Jan was born in Heemstede, the Netherlands. He survived the occupation of the Netherlands by Germany and evaded capture during World War II. After receiving help from American benefactors after the war, he decided to immigrate to America. He came to the United States in 1950, landing in Hoboken, New Jersey, and became a United States citizen in 1968.

Jan never met a job too small or too unimportant to do well. He eventually became a world travelling furniture representative for Woodward & Lothrop, and received numerous accolades. During the years, he said many times "that if you find a job you truly like, it's not actually work, it becomes your life."

He retired and moved to North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 2013.





