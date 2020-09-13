1/1
Jan Mooy
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jan Cornelis Mooy
February 25, 1922 – August 14, 2020
North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
It is with great sadness that the family of Jan Cornelis Mooy announce his passing on August 14, 2020. Jan succumbed to prostate cancer. Jan fought it to the end, demonstrating his love of life.
Jan is survived by his wife of 67 years, Maryon J. Mooy, two sons, Joel B. Mooy of New Orleans, Louisiana, Douglas J. Mooy of Loris, South Carolina and his daughter Maryon J. Augustine of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
He will be missed by many friends and family alike. Jan was born in Heemstede, the Netherlands. He survived the occupation of the Netherlands by Germany and evaded capture during World War II. After receiving help from American benefactors after the war, he decided to immigrate to America. He came to the United States in 1950, landing in Hoboken, New Jersey, and became a United States citizen in 1968.
Jan never met a job too small or too unimportant to do well. He eventually became a world travelling furniture representative for Woodward & Lothrop, and received numerous accolades. During the years, he said many times "that if you find a job you truly like, it's not actually work, it becomes your life."
He retired and moved to North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 2013.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved