Jane L. Bellamy
May 28, 1949-March 26, 2019
Conway
Mrs. Jane L. Bellamy, 69, wife of Thomas "Buddy" Bellamy, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Mrs. Bellamy was born in Fairmont, NC on May 28, 1949, a daughter of the late David and Hazel L. Lupo. She was a homemaker and member of First Baptist Church Conway.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas "Buddy" Bellamy of Conway, and her sister, Claudia Clewis of Oak Island, NC.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Friday, March 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Conway with Rev. Brian Hoffman and Rev. Rocky Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Campground Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Church Parlor.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Conway, 603 Elm Street, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 28, 2019