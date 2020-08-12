1/
Jane Mellette Lester
Jane Mellette Lester

Columbia, SC.
Jane Mellette Lester, 76, born and raised in Timmonsville spending much of her life in Columbia and Myrtle Beach, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. A limited family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at Florence National Cemetery Florence SC. The family will receive friends and family at the home of Cary and Liz Andrews immediately following the service.
Surviving are her children, Lydia Mellette (Mike) Dodd, John Robert Lester,III and her granddaughter Anna Dodd; brother, Dr. J Ramsey (Betty) Mellette, Jr; sister, Liz (Cary)
Andrews and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John Robert (Johnny Bob) Lester of Florence, Columbia and Myrtle Beach, SC. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com Layton-Anderson Funeral Home 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.


Published in The Sun News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Florence National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street
Florence, SC 29501
(843) 346-7322
August 11, 2020
I knew Jane as a neighbor and friend in Myrtle Beach. Always gracious, a classic southern lady, I remember her kindness and style. Prayers for comfort to the family. Monica Barrington
Monica Barrington
Friend
