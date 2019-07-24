Jane Stowe Legendre

April 28, 1947 - May 20, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Jane Stowe Legendre went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 20, 2019.

Jane was born in Gastonia, North Carolina, on April 28, 1947. The family moved to Myrtle Beach during the early 1950's. She was born again while attending the First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach. Jane graduated from Myrtle Beach High School in 1965, and from the University of South Carolina in 1972 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She attended Christ for the Nations Institute in Dallas, Texas, in 1979-1980.

She married the Reverend Waldo Legendre in March 1981.

Up to the time of her illness, Jane had been attending Whitnel Pentecostal Holiness Church in Lenoir, North Carolina, where she was very active in the Joy Fellowship Group (the 55 plus age group of the church).

Waldo and Jane pastored Word of Life Church for 30 years while they lived in Louisiana. One of her greatest joys was ministering to missionaries from many foreign countries under Times of Refreshing Ministry (TOR). For thirteen years, during the fall of the year, she and Waldo traveled to Switzerland to take part in this important ministry. Jane was the daughter of the late G. B. Stowe and the late Sunny Stowe Taylor. She is survived by her husband Waldo Legendre, her brother Gary Stowe, and her sister Linda Stowe.

A Celebration of Life was held at Whitnel Pentecostal Holiness Church on May 28, 2019. There will be a graveside service at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery in Myrtle Beach on July 26th at 11:00 AM

Memorials may be made to Bill Kaiser Ministries, PO Box 1027, Midlothian, TX, 76065.



