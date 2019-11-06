Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Beckley. View Sign Service Information Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel 1604 NE Main St Simpsonville , SC 29681 (864)-688-1600 Memorial service 1:30 PM Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel 1604 NE Main St Simpsonville , SC 29681 View Map Visitation 4:00 PM Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel 1604 NE Main St Simpsonville , SC 29681 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Janet Fowler Beckley

February 22, 1960 - October 30, 2019

Woodruff

Janet Beckley, 59, beloved wife of Dean Beckley, peacefully lost her extended battle with Multi Symptom Atrophy (MSA) on October 30, 2019, which was a very rainy and dreary Wednesday.

Born in Myrtle Beach, she was a daughter of Marilyn Ham Fowler and the late Thomas N. Fowler, Sr. In addition to her husband of 30 years, she is survived by her children, Sarah Elizabeth Beckley of Woodruff, and Samuel Everett Beckley of Clemson; her brothers, Andrew Fowler and wife, Scarlet, of Myrtle Beach, and Thomas N Fowler Jr and wife Jean of N. Carolina. Janet is also survived by her two rescue Chihuahua mixes, Dian Ying (formerly of Beijing, China) and Mei Mei (of Anderson, SC). She was preceded in death by her sister, Lynn Fowler Hunter.

Janet was an extraordinary mother, wife, and friend to all who knew her. She doted on her children while allowing her husband to believe he was in charge when in fact, he clearly wasn't(and quite happily so). She learned her Ninja skill of Husband Control while they were stationed in Japan in the early 90s. Unknown to him, whenever he said "No" the Ninja skill translated the "No" into a "Yes" to all within earshot (except for him). It was a truly amazing skill to witness in action and it will be sorely missed.

Janet's memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Southeast Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes followed by a time of visitation until 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting



