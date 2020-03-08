Janet Maggi (1933 - 2020)
Service Information
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-3295
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Janet Maggi
Murrells Inlet
Janet Maggi age 86, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Inwood, New York, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Mary Bevilacqua. Mrs. Maggi was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. Her joy was her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Maggi; sisters, Loretta Leonetti and Pauline Pezzimenti.
Survivors include her children, Maria Deegan (Donn) of Ormond Beach, FL, John Maggi (Amy) of Hamburg, NJ and Michael Maggi (Erin) of Hidden Hills, CA; grandchildren, Erin, Gerry (Jill), Johnny, Brian, A.J., Emily, Amanda, Matthew, Jack, Brooks, Mason, Taylor; a great granddaughter, Taylor Rose; a sister, Ruth Mero and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 PM Sunday, 8th at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 8, 2020
