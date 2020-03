Janet MaggiMurrells InletJanet Maggi age 86, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her residence.Born in Inwood, New York, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Mary Bevilacqua. Mrs. Maggi was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. Her joy was her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Maggi; sisters, Loretta Leonetti and Pauline Pezzimenti.Survivors include her children, Maria Deegan (Donn) of Ormond Beach, FL, John Maggi (Amy) of Hamburg, NJ and Michael Maggi (Erin) of Hidden Hills, CA; grandchildren, Erin, Gerry (Jill), Johnny, Brian, A.J., Emily, Amanda, Matthew, Jack, Brooks, Mason, Taylor; a great granddaughter, Taylor Rose; a sister, Ruth Mero and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 PM Sunday, 8th at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.