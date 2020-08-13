Janet Burroughs Vinson
July 29, 1932 - August 10, 2020
Conway, SC
Janet Burroughs Vinson, 88, died peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020. She has been joyfully reunited with her late husband of thirty years, Kenneth Hayes Vinson.
Mrs. Vinson was a long time member of Kingston Presbyterian Church, Conway. She was a founding member of the the Conway Hospital Auxiliary. She was especially proud of her southern heritage and will be remembered for her generosity, welcoming spirit and feisty personality.
Born July29, 1932, she is the daughter of the late Donald Lantham Burroughs and Mrs. Donald Burroughs Pitts. She was predeceased in death by brothers, Donald McNeill Burroughs and Lloyd Grantham Burroughs.
Mrs. Vinson is survived by a stepbrother Lewis Wesley Pitts, Jr. of Columbia, daughters Mary Donald Brinkley Boyle (Joe) of Sumter and Margaret Brinkley Sordian of Myrtle Beach, Grandchildren Foster (Jessica), McNeill, Emily, Beth (J.W.), Charles and three great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. at Lakeside Cemetery with Dr. John Brearley officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.