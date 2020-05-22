Janice Turner
1936 - 2020
Janice June Turner
July 14, 1936 - May 6, 2020
SImpsonville
Janice June Turner entered eternal life on May 6, 2020.
She was an amazing Christian woman. Her spirit is carried on by five daughters, Cynthia Laue (Keith), Carmen Haussmann, Carrie Pressley (Powrie), Claudette Parker, and Cecilia Ramey (Doug). She had eight grandchildren and four great-grands.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Turner, Sr., a son, Lawrence Turner, Jr., and a grandson, Matthew Haussmann.
Janice was born July 14, 1936 in a log home on the Waccamaw River at Myrtle Beach. She met her husband, the love of her life, in Myrtle Beach and traveled with him for 21 years to proudly support his dedication to the United States Air Force.
Janice was a Christian Southern Woman of the Baptist Faith. Janice's life was devoted to her husband, her children, family and her Lord and Savior.
Mrs. Turner was laid to rest in the Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery, Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach.
Cannon Funeral Home, Fountain Inn, SC assisted the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for online condolences.


Published in The Sun News on May 22, 2020.
