Jason Mills
Loris
Jason Mills, age 37 , passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Jason was born in Conway, a son of Dr. Michael Mills and Barbara Grainger Mills of Loris. He was raised in Loris First Baptist Church and currently attended Barefoot Church in North Myrtle Beach. He loved golf and Gamecock football. He enjoyed the outdoors and landscaping.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Conklin of Myrtle Beach; two children, Madeline Mills and Rafe Mills; two sisters, Jessica Hope Mills of Longs and Christina Faithe Mills Lahn (Ricci) of Loris; his grandmother, Doris Mills of Tabor City, NC; four nephews, Jacob Rogers, Justin Rogers, Nash Lahn, and Cohen Lahn; one niece, Harper Mills.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home Loris Chapel.
Memorials may be sent to: Seaside Recovery and Treatment Services, 813 Green Bay Trail, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 18, 2019