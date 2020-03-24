Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason Shoemaker. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Myrtle Beach, SC

Jason J. Shoemaker, 41, died Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born July 12, 1978 in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of John and Susan (Trapani) Shoemaker.

He was former member St. Raphael-Holy Angels Parish in Trenton, the Knights of Columbus Council 5086, and the Holy Name Society. Jason attended Monmouth University and worked with Eastern Armored Services in NJ, where he started his education and training in Criminal Justice. He was an EMT with the Nottingham Rescue Squad, and was a Corporate Manager with McCopCo, the parent company of McDonalds. He was currently a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Myrtle Beach.

In addition to his parents he is survived by an uncle, Robert Shoemaker, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Burial will be announced for a later date in New Jersey.







