Jean A. Dobbs
|
Little River
Jean A. Dobbs, 85, died March 21, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 pm on Wednesday, March 27 in Lee Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 3 pm in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow at North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 24, 2019