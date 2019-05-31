Jeanette Hall Nakaji
Jeanette Hall Nakaji, 72, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Salisbury, NC, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville, NC.
Born December 21, 1946 in Raleigh, NC, Jeanette was the daughter of the late Loretta Laughlin Butner and Walter Brown Hall, Jr. As a child, Jeanette also lived in Charlotte, NC before moving to Salisbury where she graduated from West Rowan High School.
Throughout the years, Jeanette held jobs at Norman's of Salisbury, Statewide Title in Salisbury, and Belk's in Myrtle Beach. However, her most important job and greatest joy was being a stay at home mom to her five children and a "Netta" to her six grandchildren.
After her children were grown, Jeanette moved permanently to her former summer residence, Maisons-Sur-Mer in
Myrtle Beach.
In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her brother, Malcolm "Mac" Wade Butner, Jr. and her stepfather, Malcolm Wade Butner, Sr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her former husband and father of her children, Dr. Norman Nakaji; children, Staci Blankenship of Salisbury, Lane Nakaji and wife Sarah of Asheville, Natali Jackson and husband Bobby of Asheville, Erica DeRamus and husband Cov of Raleigh, Lauren Nakaji of Florence, SC; sisters, Harriet Howard and husband Milt of Alpharetta, GA, Barbara Davidson and husband Jim of Mooresville, NC; half brother, Walter Brown Hall, III of Raleigh; and grandchildren: Isabella, Mac, Elle, Gracie, Porter, and Norah.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Stroke Foundation, WNC Bridge Foundation, or Kind Keeper Animal Rescue.
Published in The Sun News on May 31, 2019