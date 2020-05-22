Jeanette Benton Sabiston
1939 - 2020
Shallotte, NC
Jeanette Benton Sabiston, of Shallotte, passed away on May 13, 2020 at home with her three daughters. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00, Brunswick Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.brunswickfuneralservice.com for details. Social distancing will be the order. The family appreciates your understanding they will be unable to receive guest at her home. They look forward to better days to share our stories of love and laughter about all our memories we shared with Jeanette.
Published in The Sun News on May 22, 2020.