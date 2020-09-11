1/
Jeanne Campus
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Marie Campus
November 16, 1933 - September 6, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Jeanne M. Campus, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday September 6, 2020 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. She was born on November 16, 1933 in Lynn, MA. She was the loving wife of Ronald J. Campus of Myrtle Beach.
Please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To view the full obituary, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843-651-1440) is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved