Jeanne Marie Campus
November 16, 1933 - September 6, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Jeanne M. Campus, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday September 6, 2020 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC. She was born on November 16, 1933 in Lynn, MA. She was the loving wife of Ronald J. Campus of Myrtle Beach.
Please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
