Jeff C. Whittington
March 10, 1928 - August 4, 2020
Conway, SC
Mr. Jeff C. Whittington, 92, widower of Bernice Allen Whittington, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Born March 10, 1928 in Loris, Mr. Whittington was the son of the late Troy Emerson Whittington and the late Edith Leah Stevens Whittington. He was the owner of Coastal Crane Service and was a long-time member of the Myrtle Beach Rotary Club. Mr. Whittington served as a trustee for the Garden City Chapel for 50 years and was a generous donor both to the Chapel and to Charleston Southern University. He was a founding member of the Board of Visitors for the University for many years and was awarded an honorary doctorate in 2003. Mr. Whittington also funded the Jeff C. Whittington Family Endowed Scholarship at Charleston Southern University for ministry students. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Conway, where he served as a deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and in other capacities.
Mr. Whittington is survived by his daughter, Ann W. Caughman and husband Denley of Marion; his grandchildren, Anna C. McDowell and husband Kipp of Conway and D. Charles Caughman , III of Myrtle Beach; great grandchildren, Seth McDowell, Isaac McDowell, Charlie Caughman and Daniel Caughman and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Conway, officiated by Robert Shaw, Aubrey Floyd, and Denley Caughman. A private entombment will follow.
The family will receive visitors at Goldfinch Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:00AM-12:00PM. In accordance with Covid-19 and local guidelines, face masks and social distancing must be practiced.
Memorial donations may be made to Garden City Chapel, 316 Dogwood Drive North, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 or to Charleston Southern University, Jeff C. Whittington Family Endowed Scholarship, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston, SC 29406.
