Jeffrey Warren "Jeff" Swain

July 26, 1970 - September 28, 2019

Myrtle Beach, SC

Jeff passed away at home on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Rachel and sons Zachary, who attends Myrtle Beach High School and Nathan, who attends St. Andrew Catholic School, his parents, Charles E. (Butch) & Corinne Forgason of Myrtle Beach, his brothers, Charles (Bud) & Samantha Forgason of Brunswick, GA, Matthew Swain and his partner William T. Phillips of Charleston, SC, Greg Swain and his girlfriend Alison Jones of Myrtle Beach and his sister, Amanda Dempsey and her husband Jay of Dallas, Texas; two nephews, Charles Jaden Forgason of Brunswick, GA and Liam Dempsey of Dallas, Texas and one niece, Payton Dempsey of Dallas, Texas.

Jeff lived in Myrtle Beach for the majority of his life, but traveled the country to follow his love for live music and the Grateful Dead. Not only was he a loving son, husband, father and uncle, he was an avid gardener, talented artist, surfer, musician and could make one hell of a tie-dye.

Jeff had a heart of gold. He loved with everything he had, whether that be family, his friends or the beautiful landscape around him. He touched so many people's lives, in so many ways and always seemed to see the best in people. He reminded us to love one another, lift each other up and see the beauty in the small things. He was truly a special soul and we are all lucky to have crossed his path in some walk of life.

He dearly loved his wife Rachel, and his son Zack and Nate, his extended family and all his friends across the world. He will truly be missed.

"I love the view of Heaven, but I'd rather be with you." –Standing on the Moon, Grateful Dead

A visitation will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 4:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers or meals, our family asks that you consider donating to the Jeff Swain Memorial GoFund me page,

An online is available at





